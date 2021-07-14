RIVIERE, Edna R.



Age 87, passed away peacefully Saturday, July 3, 2021, after a brief illness, at the home of her son



and daughter-in-law in Weddington, NC. Edna was born April 15, 1934 in Memphis, TN to Walter and Annie Reamey. She attended Garfield High School in Akron, OH and The University of Akron. She worked for Wright Patterson AFB for 38 years before retiring in 1989. Family was first and foremost for Edna. She raised her children to be family advocates and productive community members. She led by example as a working mother who prepared wholesome meals daily and actively engaged in her children's educational and social endeavors. Despite social and political dynamics, Edna had a very successful career at Wright Patterson AFB where she started her career in the secretarial pool and retired 38 years later responsible for Affirmative Action Planning and Compliance for her division. She loved her job and dedicated all she had for the benefit of her work group. She was not only a leader at home and work, she was a recognized leader in the community. She worked diligently for the Montgomery County Democratic Party and was sought after to endorse and support select candidates throughout the years. She was a member of Deborah Chapter #19, OES, PHA where she served as Worthy Matron and was also a member of AMER Court No. 65 where she served as Illustrious Commandress, was appointed Imperial Deputy for Desert of Ohio, elevated to Past State Grand Loyal Lady Ruler of the Ohio Grand Assembly, and received her Honorary Past Imperial Commandress Degree. Preceded in death by her husbands, Samuel E. DeVaughn and Carlton P. Riviere; daughter, Patricia Ann Hunt. She is survived by her daughter, Susan (Gerald) Bell; sons, Richard (Linda) DeVaughn, Alvin DeVaughn; brother-in-law, Bob DeVaughn; step-son, Samuel Stockton; 9 grandchildren, 10 great grandchildren, one great-great granddaughter; several cousins, nieces and nephews. Funeral service 11 am Thursday, July 15, at Shiloh M. B. Church, 3801 Fairbanks Ave. Visitation 10-11 am. Interment Dayton National Cemetery. Arrangements entrusted to House of Wheat Funeral Home, Inc.

