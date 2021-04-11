RIVES, Thomas G. "Tom"



Age 89, formerly of Dayton, of Vandalia, passed away peacefully Monday, April 05, 2021. He was born March 7, 1932, in Dayton, to the late Vernal and Carrie Rives. Preceded in death by his wife Juanita, 3 brothers Robert, Ray and Don Rives, 2 sisters Joyce Rives and Loretta Oaks. Survived by 2 daughters Valerie (Gregg) Green of CA, Brenda Stampfli of Vandalia, son Keith Rives of Brookville, 6 grandchildren Leslie Rives, Garett (Ashley) Green, Grant (Misty) Green, Danielle (Justin) Page, Duncan Stampfli and Kayli (Isaac) Sanchez, 7 great-grandchildren Gage, Sutton, Gentry, Remington, Grady, Kypton and Quinton all of CA, sister Virginia Smith of KY. Tom was a U.S. Korean War, Marine Veteran, where he received a Purple Heart. He retired from the City of Dayton as a Police Detective and was a member of F.O.P. Lodge #44. Tom enjoyed numerous rounds of golf at Kitty Hawk. A private graveside service at Willow View Cemetery will be held at a later date. The family would like to thank the nursing staff of the west unit at Crossroads Nursing and Rehab in Vandalia and the Ohio



Hospice of Dayton, for their love and care. In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made to the Dayton Police History



Foundation, P.O. Box 293157, Dayton, OH 45429, or the Ohio Hospice of Dayton in Tom's memory. Arrangements entrusted to Baker-Hazel and Snider Funeral Home. Online condolences for the family may be sent to www.bakerhazelsnider.com.

