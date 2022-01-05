RIVA, Winnie E.



Winnie E. Riva, 81, of Lebanon, passed away on Monday, January 3, 2022, at Hospice of Blue Ash Inpatient Care Center. She was born in Clay City, Indiana, on April 13, 1940, to parents, Elmer and Arletta (Atkinson) Booe. Winnie worked for First Financial Bank for 16 years, retiring in 1995 as head teller. She was a member of Holy Family Parish. Winnie was devoted to her family and will be greatly missed by her children, Richard (Tracy) Riva, Jr., Maria (Mark) Riva Ashdown and Chris (Jamie) Riva; sister, Doris (Dick) Sager; niece, Annie Johnson; grandchildren, Jennifer (Chad) Terrell, Douglas (Megan) Riva, Katherine Riva, Sarah (Craig) Bush, Wil Riva, Elle Riva and Mary Jay Riva; and great-grandchildren, Megan Coffman, Kayla McElroy, Parker Terrill, Cal Bush, Elena Riva and Liana Riva. She was preceded in death by husband, Richard M. Riva in 2012 and parents. Prayer Service will be Friday, January 7, 2022, at 11:00 am at Wilson-Schramm-Spaulding Funeral Home, 3805 Roosevelt Blvd (at Bonita Dr.), Middletown, with Father John Civille officiating. Visitation will be one hour prior to the service from 10:00-11:00 am at the funeral home. Burial will be at Woodside Cemetery and Arboretum. Memorial contributions may be made to Donate Life, 615 Elsinore Place, Suite 400, Cincinnati, OH 45202. Please sign the guestbook at



