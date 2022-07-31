RITTOFF (Wieland), Carol Ann



66, of Springfield, passed away Thursday, July 21, 2022, in Springfield Regional Medical Center following a brief illness. She was born in Springfield on October 5, 1955, the daughter of William A. and Marjorie A. (nee Wolff) Wieland. Carol was a 1973 graduate of Catholic Central High School; attended William Woods College in Fulton, Missouri, majoring in Equestrian Studies. She was an accomplished equestrian, and after college went on to train and show American Saddlebreds. For a period of time she traveled the ASHA Midwest Region horse show competitions receiving numerous awards. Carol worked in the Probation Department at the Clark County Juvenile Court for a period of time. On October 10, 2004, Carol married her soul mate, Michael D. Rittoff. Carol was known for her dry sense of humor and quick wit. She enjoyed hosting Thanksgiving and Christmas dinners for her many friends. She had a huge heart and her generosity to those in need was something she did without the need for recognition. She loved animals, had a passion for golf, and the music of Adele. Carol is survived by her brother, Dr. Tom Wieland of Dublin, Ohio; her beloved Aussiedoodle, Oscar; special friends Judy Bevins, Cindy and Shelby Vermillion, her loving cousin, Patty Cosgrove of Thousand Oaks, California, and a host of others who were blessed to have had Carol in their lives. She was preceded in death by her parents, and her husband, Michael, in 2012. Memorial contributions in Carol's name may be made to St. Vincent de Paul, P.O. Box 94, Springfield, OH 45501-0094. No services are planned. Arrangements by CONROY FUNERAL HOME.

