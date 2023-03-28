Ritchie (Bartlett), Norma Jean



Norma Jean Ritchie (Bartlett), age 91, of Dayton, passed away peacefully at home on Tuesday, March 14, 2023. Norma was born on June 16, 1931, to Everett and Edith Mae Bartlett in Allais, KY. She is preceded in death by her husband, Alonzo Ritchie, and only son, Kyle Ritchie. Norma spent her career working in the human resource department for the City of Dayton. Upon retirement she enjoyed a quiet life of walking her dogs, reading and traveling the World. You could often find in her lying in the sun with a book. Her love of reading was only surpassed by her passion for travelling. Nana especially loved Hawaii and traveled there twice a year to visit friends. Her favorite country to visit was New Zealand, but she always shared fond memories of her other adventures including sitting in the lap of a Panda and being carried up the Great Wall of China by "two nice men." These were memories that she loved to share with her family, and did so often, until they were lost to progressive dementia. Leaving to cherish her memory were her two grandchildren; Allison (Kelly) Corrigan and Stephen (Rachael) Ritchie, four great-grandchildren; Liam, Joanna, Samuel and Wyatt; her devoted daughter-in-law and long-term caregiver, Mary Ritchie and husband, Larry Uptegraph; special family members, Nicole Treloar and Matthew Sonnycalb. She also leaves behind many nieces and nephews. A private Celebration of Life will be held at a later date with interment at Woodland Cemetery. Her family would like to thank her nurses from Hospice of Dayton for their exceptional care of her. Donations can be made to some of her favorite charities, including the ASPCA or Humane Society of Dayton. Donations may also be made to Hospice of Dayton.

