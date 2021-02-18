RITCHEY, Douglas Park



Douglas Park Ritchey passed away February 17, 2021, at age 75. He is survived by his daughters Michelle (Ian McCullough), Barbara and Samantha Beck; his brother, Stan; good friend, Judith Ritchey; and 11 grandchildren, who affectionately called him FeFi. He is preceded in death by his parents, Eugene and Ester; and brother, Jerry. Doug will be remembered fondly by both family and friends as a Renaissance Man. He had a variety of careers from milk inspector to jewelry maker, bowling alley owner to coin dealer. He was active with the Doo Dah Parade as Doug the Last, Emperor of the Short North. He served in the Army doing a tour in Vietnam. He was honorably discharged with the rank of Captain. To share a condolence with the family, please visit



