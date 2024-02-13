Ristau, Jane



Jane Ristau age 80 of Liberty Township, Ohio passed away Friday February 9, 2024. She was born September 16, 1943 in Baltimore, Ohio the daughter of the late Fred Mauger and Mary Fritz Mauger. She was married to Jack Ristau and he preceded her in death in 2007. She was voted Homecoming Queen in high school and was named most courteous by her high school class. Jane continued her sweet disposition and caring nature throughout her life. She worked as an administrative assistant at Miami University for several. She also worked at Wal-Mart and Kroger's for a time. She volunteered at the Fort Hamilton Hospital gift shop and at Pathway to Hope. She enjoyed her card club friends and was especially fond of spending time with her grandchildren. Jane is survived by her daughter Terri (J.J.) Lee; two granddaughters Jessica (Dillon) Tarr and Melanie Lee; stepchildren John (Rebecca) Ristau, Stephen (Peggy) Ristau, Robin (Wayne) Craig, and Jennifer (Brian) Riley; several step grandchildren, great grandchildren, and sister-in-law Debra Ristau. She was also preceded in death by her brother Ronald Mauger and sister- in- law Jean Mauger. Visitation at THE WEBSTER FUNERAL HOME 3080 Homeward Way at Rt. 4, Fairfield on Wednesday February 14, 2024 from 3:00 PM until the time of the funeral service at 4:00 PM, with Pastor Andy Hoover, officiating. www.websterfuneralhomes.com



