RISNER, Richard D. "Dick"



Memorial Service



Richard D. Risner, age 86, of Centerville, Ohio, passed away on January 27, 2021. A celebration of his life will take place on Saturday, July 31, 2021, at 2 pm at Normandy United Methodist Church in Centerville, Ohio. Visitation will be 1-2 pm and a reception will follow the service.