RISNER, Phyllis A.



Age 88, of Germantown, OH, passed away Friday, July 16, 2021, at Hospice of Dayton. She was born in Marshall, IL, on May 24, 1933, to the late Frances B. (Ferris) and Paul H. Baker. She received her Doctorate in Nursing Education from Miami University ~ Oxford; and taught at the School of Nursing at both Miami and Wright State. Phyllis was a longtime member of Christ Episcopal Church in Dayton. In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her first husband Thomas Andrews. She is



survived by her loving husband of 38 years, Timothy L. Risner; her children, Thomas B. Andrews and Ann Elizabeth (Robert) Morris; her grandson, Bryan Thomas Andrews; 2 sisters,



Sharon (Charles) Smith and Judith Rice; her brother, John P. (Susan) Baker; several nieces and nephews. A Visitation will be held 6 - 8 p.m., Tuesday, July 20, 2021, at the Dalton Funeral Home, 6900 Weaver Rd., Germantown, OH. A Graveside Committal Service will be held 10:30 a.m., Wednesday, July 21 at Trissel Cemetery, New Lebanon, OH. A Memorial Service to



be held at Christ Episcopal Church, Dayton, OH, will be



announced at a later date. If desired, memorial contributions may be made to Christ Episcopal Church or Hospice of Dayton. Please share condolences at daltonfh.net.

