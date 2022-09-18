RISNER, Jimmie Ray "Jim"



Age 74, of Kettering, passed away Tuesday, September 13, 2022. He was born February 2, 1948, in Dayton, Ohio, the son of the late Boyd and Ethel Risner. Jim retired from General Motors Delphi after 32 years of employment, and most recently worked at Penske Leasing for the past 10 years. He and Pat loved riding in their Corvette and being members of the Greater Dayton Corvette Club. They also enjoyed traveling together, riding their Harley-Davidson, boating, flying, and spending time with their family. Jim is a PROUD Vietnam veteran having served in the United States Air Force. He was blessed to have gone on the Dayton Honor Flight just weeks before his passing. Jim is survived by his daughters, Amber (Jason) Stull and Heather (Rich) Stagner; grandchildren, Taylor and Gage Stull, and Caleb Stagner, and Courtney Coleman; his loving Patty; "step" children, Eric (Jennifer) Landess, Kim (Brian) Cook; "step" grandchildren, Kendra Cook (Tristen), John (Amber) Harris and daughter, Aria, Patrick (Lindsey) Winans, Jacquelyn (Joseph) VanLeeuwen and children, Eva and Joey; a host of loving relatives and friends; as well as 11 beloved granddogs. Along with his parents, Jim is preceded in death by his siblings, David Risner & Wilma Eidson. A visitation will be held on Tuesday, September 20, 2022, from 9:30 am - 10:30 am at Newcomer North Chapel (4104 Needmore Road, Dayton, OH 45424). A graveside service will follow shortly after, at 1:00 pm at Dayton National Cemetery with military honors. In lieu of flowers, the family requests donations be made to Dayton Honor Flight (http://honorflightdayton.org/donate-now/).

