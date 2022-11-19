RISMILLER, Vivian Lou



81, of Dayton, passed away peacefully on October 31, 2022, at Hospice of Dayton.



She was born April 8, 1941, in Dayton, Ohio, to Joseph Howard and Susie Catherine (Codey) Thomas. She was preceded in death by her brothers Wayne Thomas, Charles Thomas, and Ronald D. Thomas.



Vivian is survived by her devoted husband of 60 years, Ronald L. Rismiller; her son, David Rismiller (Robin); her grandchildren, Emma Rismiller, Connor Rismiller, Charlie Areddy and Betsy Areddy; her sister and friend, Jo Ann Rieger; and her niece and dear friend, Kathy Marczynski.



Vivian's was a life that centered around family. Known as "Bubby" to her grandchildren, Vivian will be remembered for her thoughtful gestures and quick wit. She loved family get-togethers and especially cherished playing games, cooking, talking, and coloring with her grandchildren. Vivian had a wonderful way of letting her family know that she was thinking of them, grateful for them and rooting for them. She kept this up in an amazing display of love throughout her final days.



Vivian's faith was incredibly important to her. She valued worship, prayer and looking for ways to share the grace of God. She looked forward to being reunited with her beloved parents and brothers in heaven.



A memorial service to celebrate Vivian's life will be held on Sunday, November 20, 2022, at 3:00 pm at Fairhaven Church, 637 East Whipp Road, Centerville, OH 45459. To leave a special message for her family please visit:



