RISH, Karla

RISH (Scott), Karla



Of Dayton, Ohio, passed away peacefully on Saturday, April 2, 2022, at age 75, surrounded by her loving family. Karla



attended Julienne High School, and graduated from the



University of Dayton. She taught in the Kettering City School System for five years before dedicating her time to raising her two sons, Eddie and Joshua. In the early '90s, Karla initiated her 30-year career in the retail industry, ending with her



retirement in 2021. Karla joins those in Heaven who have



preceded her in death, including her parents Blaz and Marilyn Scott, son Eddie Rish, sister Melanie (Scott) Walter, and



sister-in-law Judy (Ken) Scott. She is survived by her son



Joshua Rish, former husband Ed Rish, brother Ken Scott, sister Sarah (Tom) Singer, brother-in-law Tom Singer, as well as



several cousins, nieces, nephews, and many other loving



family members. Karla enjoyed attending festivals in the fall, vacationing at the ocean, camping with her family and



celebrating the holidays. She will be missed dearly by all who loved her.



A viewing will be held on April 7, 2022, at 11:00 a.m. at St. Albert the Great Church in Kettering, Ohio with Mass of



Christian Burial immediately following at 12:00 p.m. Burial will be at Calvary Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, the family asks that you consider making a donation to a charity of your choice. Condolences may be made to www.tobiasfuneralhome.com.

