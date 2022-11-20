RIPPON, Nigel R.



85, of Waynesville, passed away peacefully on Friday, November 4, 2022. He was born November 2, 1937, in London, England, to the late Roger Clifford and Elsie Edith (Carey) Rippon. In addition to his parents, Nigel was preceded in death by his companion of 32 years, Vivienne Evans, of Waynesville, and his brother, Peter Rippon, of England.



Nigel is survived by his son, Lee (Sarah) Rippon, grandchildren Amy, Oliver, and Luke Rippon, brothers, John and Paul, and sister, Pauline, sister-in-law Christine Rippon, all of England, as well as stepdaughter Rachel (Mike) Stickney of Springboro, stepson Andrew (Lynn) Evans of Centerville, stepdaughter Vanessa (Alvin) Gable of Greenville, SC; step-grandchildren Alex and Caroline Stickney, Tyler and Cody Evans, Evan (Kristen) and Gwen Gable; step-great-granddaughter Averie; and numerous extended family members and dear friends.

