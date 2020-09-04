X

RIPLEY, Andrew

RIPLEY, Andrew W. Age 34, of Middletown, Ohio, passed away Tuesday, September 1, 2020. He was born March 17, 1986, in Middletown, Ohio, and lived in this area all his life. Andrew was employed at a Butcher at the Camden Locker for 14 years. Andrew was an outdoorsman and especially enjoyed hunting and fishing. He is survived by two children, Austin William Ripley and Alyssa Danielle Ripley; his father and mother, Daniel T. and Diane Ripley; one sister, Holly (Tony) Levan; one nephew, Corbin Levan; one niece, Macklyn Levan; and a host of friends. Visitation will be Tuesday, September 8, 2020, from 11:00 a.m. to 12:00 noon at the Herr-Riggs Funeral Home, 210 S. Main St., Middletown, followed by services at 12:00 noon, with Pastor Jesse Combs officiating. Interment will be at Miltonville Cemetery, Miltonville, Ohio. Arrangements by Herr-Riggs Funeral Home, 210 S. Main St., Middletown. Condolences may be sent to the family at www.herr-riggs.com.

