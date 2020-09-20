RINKER, Virginia Lee "Ginger" 90, of Springfield, passed away Monday, September 14, 2020, in The Ohio State University Wexner Medical Center. Ginger was born February 25, 1930, in Evansville, Indiana, to Ratio and Grace (Steiner) Johnson. Survivors include her husband of 69 years, Donald Rinker; two children, Mark and Kimberly Rinker; two grandchildren, Bryce (Stacie) and Kyle (Sarah) Rinker, and Sarah Elliott; two great-grandchildren, Mason and Ellie; one brother, Gene (Ruth) Johnson; and numerous nieces and nephews. She was preceded in death by one sister, Barbara Johnson. A Celebration of Life will be held at a later date. Arrangements by CONROY FUNERAL HOME.

