Ring, Ronald



Ronald Edward Ring, 87, passed away March 27, 2024. Survived by his wife, Alice, son, Brett, sister, Connie Whitt, four grandchildren and seven great-grandchildren. Family and friends may visit Thursday, April 4, 2024, 6:00 PM – 8:00 PM at Berean Baptist Church, 6342 Hamilton Middletown Road, Middletown, Ohio 45044. Funeral services will be Friday, April 5, 2024, at 11:00 AM at Berean Baptist Church. In lieu of flowers memorials can be made to Berean Baptist Church.



