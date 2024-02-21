Rinella, Betty

Rinella (Seegers), Betty J



Betty Joan Rinella, of Columbus formerly of Hamilton, passed away on February 16, 2024, at the age of 85. Preceded in death by her husband James P. Rinella Sr.; son: Thomas P. Rinella; parents: Edward William & Clara Seegers; siblings: Ramilda Robinson, Helen Rommel, Patricia Carrol, & Edward Seegers. Those left to carry on her legacy are her son, James (Caren Kepling) Rinella Jr., daughters-in-law: Ruth & Joann Rinella; cherished grandchildren: Casey, James Phillip III, Mathew (Rachel), & Christine Rinella, along with many nieces & nephews. Visitation will be at the Michael J. Colligan Lodge, 20 New London Rd, Hamilton, OH 45013 on Fri., Feb. 23, 2024, from 9:30 am until the time of the service at 11:15 am. Graveside to follow at Rose Hill Cemetery. In lieu of flowers memorials to the Foundation to Advance Vascular Cures. www.colliganfuneralhome.com



