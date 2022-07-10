RINEHART, Vivian E. "Laney"



Age 69, of Dayton, passed away Monday, July 4, 2022, at Miami Valley Hospital. She was preceded in death by her beloved husband, Tom in 2012; parents, Ona and Leroy Hodge; sisters, Betty Gibbs, Wanda Smith, Alice Baker, and Sue Burchfield; brothers, Lyle and John Kidwell. Vivian is survived by her daughter, Jessica Rinehart; sons and daughters-in-law, Kevin and Shelley Rinehart, Chris and Kelly Rinehart; sister, Linda Stuthers; grandchildren, Cody, Cheyann, Ravan, Amee, Logan, Jordyn, Landen, Lucus and Lainey; great-grandchildren, Jaxyn and Mary Jane, good friend, Diana Early; nieces, nephews, other relatives and friends.



Funeral service 12:30 PM, Wednesday, July 13, 2022, at the Marker & Heller Funeral Home, Huber Heights Chapel, 5844 Old Troy Pike with Pastor Tony Branscomb officiating. Interment Dayton National Cemetery. The family will receive friends at the funeral home from 6-8 PM, Tuesday, July 12, 2022. If desired, memorial contributions may be made to the American Diabetes Association in her memory.

