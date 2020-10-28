X

RINEHART, Nancy Jo

NANCY JO RINEHART, of Springfield, Ohio, and Key Largo, Florida, passed away in her home on Monday, October 26, 2020, following a 5 ½ year battle with cancer. Born February 23, 1959, the 6th child of

Joseph and Jeanne (Sears)

Rinehart, she began her quest to bring joy to everyone she met. Nancy graduated from Springfield North High School in 1977 and attended Ohio

University, moving to Key Largo in 1979. Working in tourism and hospitality, she ultimately moved into property management. Her greatest joy was being a mom to her two beloved sons, Kyle and Cole Doughty. After her diagnosis, she

returned to Ohio and received amazing care from her team of doctors and nurses at the James in Columbus. In addition to her sons, she is survived by siblings, Joe (Angie), Ed, Larry, Roscinda, and Phil (Candy); niece and nephews, Ed (Candice), Rob (Patricia), Natalie (Scott), Jarrett (Carlee), Alex (Jesse), and Jake (Stephanie); great-nieces and nephews, Camron, RJ, Maia, Asher, and Rubin; and mother-in-law, Marjorie

Doughty. Her smile and caring warmth will be missed by

special friends North and South. A service in celebration of Nancy Jo's life will be held at a later date. In lieu of flowers,

contributions in Nancy Jo's memory may be made to

www.pupsunite.org or https://cancer.osu.edu. The LITTLETON & RUE FUNERAL HOME is serving the family. You may express condolences to the family at www.littletonandrue.com.




Funeral Home Information

Littleton & Rue Funeral Home

830 N Limestone Street

Springfield, OH

45503-3610

https://www.littletonandrue.com/?utm_campaign=legacytraffic&utm_source=legacy&utm_medium=referral

