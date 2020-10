RIMI, Donna Marie Donna Marie Rimi, 63 years old passed away on October 7, 2020, at Hospice of Dayton. She was born on May 18, 1957, in Celina, Ohio, to the late Donald L. and Mary L. Deal. She is survived by her children Edward (Megan) Rimi, Heather Wright and Kristen (Bryan) Rimi; her grandchildren Jake Dills, Carson and Elissa Bassett, Caleb, Jordan and Mark Wright, Kylie and Edward Rimi, Jr.; great-granddaughter Kylie Dills and her siblings Shelly (Vince) Guirino, Lori (Rob) Watts, Pamela (Nick) Zukowitz, David (Patricia) Deal, and Gwyn Daniels, several nieces and nephews. Services at Newcomers in Beavercreek on Sunday, October 11, 2020, at 11:00 am.