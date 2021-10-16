RILEY, Thomas K.



Thomas K. Riley, 87, of Lancaster went to his heavenly home on October 9, 2021.



Tom was born January 12, 1934, in Springfield, Ohio, to the late Virgil and Louise (Crawford) Riley. He proudly served his country in The United States Navy during the Korean War. While serving he earned the Korean Service Medal, United



Nations Service Medal, Navy Occupation Service Ribbon, and the National Defense Service Ribbon. After Springfield, Tom had lived for periods in Washington Court House, Columbus, and Dayton, before settling in Lancaster where he had spent the last 25 years. He had enjoyed riding his Harley Davidson motorcycle in his younger years but had since settled for some relaxing time at the water's edge with a fishing pole in his hands. He was a cancer survivor of 25 plus years. Tom was a member of the Bible Baptist Church in Lancaster. His family has solace knowing that he was right with the Lord and is now in God's care.



Along with his parents, he was preceded in death by an infant daughter, Mary Margaret, and by sisters, Mary Catherine Potts, and Nancy Craig, and by a brother, James Riley.



Survivors include his daughter, Dawn Reynolds and her husband Mark of Lancaster, grandchildren Cody and Brooke



Reynolds, a great-grandchild, Cohen, and brothers, John, Jerry (Carolyn), and Richard Patrick (Karen) Riley, several nieces, nephews, and his many friends.



Cremation has taken place at his request. A memorial service will be held at 1pm on Friday, October 22, 2021, at the Bible Baptist Church in Lancaster with the pastor, Roy E. Maple



officiating. In lieu of flowers the family suggest donations to St Jude Research Hospital in his memory.



Memories and condolences may be shared with the family at



www.robertsfh.net