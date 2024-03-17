RILEY, Jerome F. "Jerry"



RILEY, Jerome F. "Jerry", 85, of Dayton, passed away Tuesday, March 12, 2024 in Hospice of Dayton. He was born February 22, 1939 in Springfield the son of Virgil and Louise (Crawford) Riley. Jerry had worked as a pressman for McCall Printing for 24 years before their closing. He went on to work as a mechanic at Fairborn Auto Service for 11 years and eventually retired from Chrysler in 2006 after several years of service. Jerry was an avid auto racing fan, car enthusiast and at one time was an amateur driver himself, racing at Kil-Kare Raceway and others. He was a big fan of all Ohio sports including Dayton Flyers, Cincinnati Reds, Cincinnati Bengals, The Ohio State Buckeyes and Columbus Crew. He cherished spending time with all his family, especially his grandchildren. Survivors include his wife, Carolyn A. (Roberts) Riley; six children, Robert Riley, Sharon Volk, Karen & Doug Blake, Mary Klawonn, William (Emma Grilliot) Riley and Ginger (Dave) Cook; twelve grandchildren, numerous great grandchildren; two brothers, John Riley and Pat & Karen Riley and numerous nieces and nephews. He was preceded in death by three brothers, John, James and Tom; two sisters, Mary Kay and Nancy and a grandson, David. A Memorial Service will be held at 11:00 am on Tuesday in the CONROY FUNERAL HOME. Visitation will be held one hour prior from 10:00-11:00 am. Burial of ashes will follow in Ferncliff Cemetery.



Sign the guestbook at Legacy.com