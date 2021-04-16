RILEY, James Richard



"Jim"



JAMES RICHARD "JIM" RILEY, On the 14th, day of April, James "Jim" Richard Riley,



loving husband and father of two, passed away due to complications of Alzheimer's



Disease at the age of 83, surrounded by loved ones. Born at home in Springfield, Ohio, on Dec 29, 1937, to Albert



Eugene "Gene" and Lorna



Jenkins Riley, he was the second of four loving siblings. Jim met and married his wife, Joann, in Springfield, Ohio. They were married for 63 years. Always in love with trucks and



tractors, Jim first worked at the William Bailey company but left at a young age to go into a sand and gravel business with his father. When his father retired, Jim and Joann started



Riley's Asphalt Service in 1974; retiring from there at age 65, when he sold it to a nephew who still has it today. Jim and Joann spent many happy years in their homes on the water, being near family and friends at one of their homes on Mad River and Indian Lake or in Melbourne, FL, on the ocean. They hosted countless reunions, parties, and even their oldest grandson's graduation from Wittenberg in their party barn. Jim could often be found singing and whistling on his tractor as he mowed their 11-acres on Mad River or driving one of his collector cars. Jim will be remembered for being full of



energy, loyal without question, solving problems with the most creative solutions, one-liner funnies, and the ability to drive anything at maximum speed, but mostly, for being a doting husband, father, and grandfather. He taught all of us so many things and will be missed more than words can say. Jim served honorably in the Army Reserves and was preceded in death by his parents, sister Linda Roe, and son Jeffrey Riley, but those lucky to have had him until today are his wife Joann Riley, daughter Jennifer (Daniel) Duncan, grandsons Liam,



Riley & Malcolm Duncan, great-grandson Ryder Duncan-



Murray, siblings Marvin (Karen) Riley and Joanne Herring, and a special sister-in-law who was always there, Mary Ann Goheen. A gathering of family and friends will be held on



Saturday, April 17, 2021, from 4-5pm in the LITTLETON & RUE FUNERAL HOME, where a celebration of Jim's life will follow with Pastor Carl Ruby Officiating. Live-streaming will be



available on the Littleton & Rue Facebook Page beginning at 5pm. Inurnment will be in Ferncliff Cemetery at a later date. Expressions of sympathy may be shared by visiting



www.littletonandrue.com



