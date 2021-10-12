RILEY, Gregory Wesley



Gregory Wesley Riley, age 66 passed away peacefully on October 2, 2021, while in town visiting family. He was born to Mitchell and Opal (Bullick) Riley on May, 5, 1955, in Middletown, Ohio. Gregory was a U.S. Army veteran and has resided in the Kansas City area since 1997. Gregory is survived by his four beautiful children: Jessica (Rylie) Thomas, Andrea (Shawn) Lewis, Jeremy (Tiffany) Riley-Mitchem, Jennifer (Drew) Bougher. He had three granddaughters and one grandson. He was loved by his many nieces and nephews and his four surviving sisters; Patsy Nock, of Alexandria, VA, Gerry Eades of Bradenton, FL, Juanita "Lane" Huber of Middletown, OH, and Deborah Riley of Harwood, MO. Services for Gregory are Wednesday, October 13 at Royer Funeral Home in Independence, MO.



