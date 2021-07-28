RIKE, Betty

RIKE (Ricker), Betty Mae



Betty Mae (Ricker) Rike, age 98 of Dayton passed away Sunday, July 25, 2021, at Bethany



Lutheran Village. She was born on January 24, 1923, the daughter of Howard and Elsie (Augusten) Ricker. She was raised in Dayton and lived in East Dayton until her move to Bethany Village in 2007. She lived her life to the fullest, calling Bethany her other family. She worked as a secretary for 18 years for the Mad River School System. She loved sports especially golf, bowling and camping in many of the Ohio State parks. During her years at Bethany she volunteered in many areas, especially the gift shop. She was a member of the Bethany WWII Bowlers and Knitting Club. Sewing was one of her many interests.



She is survived by her daughter Donna (David) Hatton; son-in-law David Engle; five grandchildren Leann (Mickey)



Castillo, Deidra Engle, Eric (Stacy) Hatton, Doug (Theresa) Hatton, Kim (Mark) Seidelmann; eight grandchildren Lucas, Nate, Eli Castillo, Riley Hatton, Larkin, Quinn Hatton, Kate and Will Seidelmann; sister Winnie Wagner; sister-in-law Dorothy Turvene and nieces Linda Burnham, Susie Barga, Pam Ice and Sally Skuzna.



She was preceded in death by her parents; her husband of 63 years, William Moe Rike; and her daughter Joyce Engle. Betty made many dear friends at Bethany, thanks to all of them for the fun times spent together, and calling it "living it up". The family would like to thank all the employees at Bethany that knew and loved Betty over the years.



A private family graveside service will be held at Forest Hills Memorial Gardens, Tipp City. A gathering of family and friends will be held on Sunday, August 22, 2021, from 2:00 pm – 4:00 pm in the Grand Room at Bethany Village, 6451 Far Hills Ave., Dayton, Ohio 45459. Services have been entrusted to the Zerkle Funeral Home, Tipp City. In lieu of flowers,



memorial contributions may be made in Betty's memory to the Alzheimer's Association of Dayton, 3797 Summit Glen Dr., Suite 100, Dayton, Ohio 45449; Hospice of Dayton, 324



Wilmington Ave., Dayton, Ohio 45420; or Bethany Lutheran Benevolent Fund, 6443 Bethany Village Dr., Centerville, Ohio 45459. Condolences may be made to the family at



www.zerklefh.com