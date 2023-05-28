Rihm, Keith Harold



RIHM, Keith, age 68, passed away unexpectedly on May 21, 2023. He was born on July 28, 1954 to Robert and Barbara (Shumaker) Rihm in Dayton, Ohio. After graduating from Patterson Co-Op High School, he went on to get a certificate in Diesel Mechanics. He used that degree for 35 years at RTA. He worked hard and his favorite thing to do was fix problems which is the perfect attribute for a trolley mechanic. He eventually retired from RTA in 2018 but he continued to stay productive. After retiring, he was a Harrison Township Trustee and worked at the polls. With a deep belief that America is truly the greatest country, he wanted to support everyone's right to vote for what they believe in. Other than working, he loved raising Afghan dogs and growing his collections. His two biggest collections consisted of political buttons and Lionel Model Trains. Keith is preceded in death by his parents. He also enjoyed spending time camping in his Airstream. Keith was a big volunteer at his church. He supported in any way he could and was there every Sunday. It was practically his second home. He is survived by his son Joshua Rihm, his sister Jean Leopold, his brother David Rihm, his grandchildren Isabelle Rihm and Jacob Rihm and numerous nieces and nephews. There will be a service to celebrate Keith's life at 11:00 am at Fort McKinley Church 3721 Siebenthaler Ave Dayton, Ohio 45406 on Thursday, June 1, 2023. Immediately before the service, there will be a visitation beginning at 9:00 am. Interment will be at Dayton Memorial Park. Arrangements entrusted in Baker-Hazel & Snider Funeral Home.

