Rigney, Betty

Rigney (Roberts), Betty Lou



Betty Lou Rigney, 85, passed away peacefully at home December 19, 2023, in Sharpsburg, Georgia. Born in Xenia, Ohio to Donald Frederick Roberts and Jessie Josephine Roberts. Betty worked at the Cotton Shop dress shop in Dayton while attending Stebbins High School in Riverside. After graduation, she married Ray Rigney. The couple worked together at their printing company, R & S Printing, first in Enon, then in Fairborn. After their children were grown, Betty worked as a sales associate at Macy's Department Store. Beloved wife of fifty years to the late Ray Rigney. Devoted mother of Rhonda (William) Crist of Springfield, OH; Scott (the late Carl Davenport) Rigney of Evanston, IL; Kevin (Adrienne) Rigney of Sharpsburg, GA; and late infant daughter, Cheryl Lynn Rigney. Adored grandmother ("Gram") of twins Jered (Angela) and Jacob Crist, Brooks (Meagan) and Dustin (Katie) Thompson, Betsy (James) Corbett, and Tanner and Laine Rigney. Great-grandmother of six. Dear sister of Donna (the late George) Hickle, Ann Yount, Janet (the late Vaughn) Lainhart, and the late Larry Roberts. A springtime burial of cremated remains is being planned at Enon Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made in her name to Growing Knights Children's Outreach, EUMC, 85 Broadway Rd., Enon, Ohio, 45323. Arrangements by Inclusive Funeral Care, 773-370-2959 or www.InclusiveFuneralCare.com.



