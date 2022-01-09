RIGHTMYER, Martha Anne



Martha Anne Rightmyer passed away peacefully at Good Shepherd Village on the morning of Friday, January 7, with Chaplain Jay Galle of Kindred Hospice at her side. She was 94 years old (11/5/27-1/7/22). Martha was the youngest of four daughters. She is preceded in death by her following family members: father, Paul Perne Rightmyer (1961); mother, Ruth Edna Rightmyer (1993); eldest sister, Jane Grayson (2004); 2nd eldest sister, Matilda (Tillie) Enderle (2006); and by her 3rd eldest sister, Doris Smith of Urbana, Ohio. Martha was never married. She spent many years living with and caring for her mother Ruth until she passed away in 1993. Martha then lived alone, if you don't count all her animals, for the next 15 years until she became a resident of Good Shepherd Village in Springfield Ohio on May 9, 2008. Martha loved sports, especially baseball and tennis. Martha also loved animals, and often would care for 10+ animals, mostly dogs, at her home on Selma Pike. She was intimately and actively involved with the Animal Welfare League in Springfield and took many abandoned animals into her home over the years. And Martha loved country music, and in particular Waylon Jennings.



Funeral Services will be held at Jones-Kenney-Zechman Funeral Home on Wednesday beginning at 2:00PM with Chaplain Jay Galle officiating. Visitation will be held for one hour prior to the services. Martha will be buried next to her father and mother at Glen Haven Memorial Gardens in New Carlisle. Condolences may be shared at www.jkzfh.com.

