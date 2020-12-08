RIGGS, Williams

RIGGS, William E. "Bill"



William E. "Bill" Riggs, 87, of Monroe, died on Saturday,



December 5, 2020, at Ohio



Living Mt. Pleasant. He was born in Parkersburg, West



Virginia, on February 18, 1933, to parents, Eston and Helen (Sellers) Riggs. Bill was a 1951 graduate of Middletown High School. He attended Ohio



Wesleyan University until serving in the U.S. Air Force, being stationed at Langley Air Force Base. After serving, he graduated from Miami University with a degree in business and graduated from Cincinnati College of Mortuary Science and



received his Embalmer and Funeral Director license. He then continued the family business and became owner of the Riggs Funeral Home, which he ran for the next 30 years. Bill was a past president of District 4 Ohio Funeral Directors Association, served on Council for the Village of Monroe, and served as



Director of the First Aid Instruction program for the Red Cross. Mr. Riggs is survived by his son, William E. (Angie) Riggs, II; daughter, Marcia (Roger) Wood; four grandchildren, Jonathan Riggs, Jackson Riggs, Michael Harris & Isaiah Wood; two great- grandchildren, Sophie & Cassie Harris; sister, Betty (Wilbur) Hughes; nephews, Randy & Ronnie; niece, Cindy; and his dear companion, Nancy Bolton. He was preceded in death by daughter, Elizabeth Riggs; and his parents. Graveside Service will be Friday, December 11, 2020, at 12:00 noon at Mound Cemetery (Section 10) in Monroe with Reverend Joel Harbarger officiating. Military honors will be accorded.



Memorial contributions may be made to Hospice Care of



Middletown 4418 Lewis St, Suite B Middletown, OH 45044. Please sign the guestbook at WilsonSchrammSpaulding.com.

