Riggs, Joan

RIGGS (Bruner), Joan Ruth



Born in Cincinnati in 1928, the only child of Herbert and Ruth (Brill) Bruner, Joan Ruth (Bruner) Riggs passed away peacefully on Nov. 26, 2024, in Englewood, OH. Joan attended Deer Park HS and the Univ. of Cincinnati, and was a hair stylist at Shillito's. She met John W. Riggs in 1951, and they married that year on Thanksgiving Day. They raised their three children in Kenwood and Sharonville, then moved to Augusta, MI, in 1982, then to Spring Lake, MI, in retirement. Joan generously gave her time and talents to her family, friends, and many organizations. She had a love of music and a great love of nature as well as boating, fishing, and Black Labradors. She had the talents to make things through sewing, embroidery, and especially cooking. She was a committed volunteer throughout her adult life and was awarded the Girl Scouts highest adult honor The Thanks Badge. She served on the boards of two Girl Scouts councils and the United Methodist Women, and was involved with the Michigan State University Bird Sanctuary and Friendship Village residents group. No managerial challenge was too difficult for her. Joan lived a faith in God through many life challenges. After John's sudden death in 1996, she became a Stephen's Minister, and a dear friend to many in her Grief Share group. She explored travel adventures with family and made for us lasting memories at her home in Spring Lake. Joan moved back to Ohio in 2016, living at Dayton's Friendship Village, then Brookdale Centennial Park. The family extends our gratitude to the caregivers at Brookdale and the Suncrest Hospice team. She is survived by her daughters, Kathryn Riggs of Kenwood, and Karen and her husband, Tim Beaty, of Englewood; and her son, David Riggs, of Truckee, CA; as well as her grandchildren, Katelyn Beaty, Tyler (Sara) Beaty, Galen Riggs, and Bria Riggs; and two great-grandsons, Luther and Theo. Joan leaves behind cousins and friends far and near. Following Joan's wishes, family and friends will gather for a graveside memorial at Gate of Heaven Cemetery in Cincinnati after the New Year. If desired, you can honor her with a contribution to the Juvenile Diabetes Research Foundation; Aullwood Audubon of Dayton, OH; or Girl Scouts Heart of Michigan of Grand Ledge, MI. Arrangements in care of Baker-Hazel & Snider Funeral Home. To leave the family a special message please visit www.bakerhazelsnider.com



Sign the guestbook at Legacy.com