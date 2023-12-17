Riffle, Dennis L.



RIFFLE, Dennis L. age 70 of West Carrollton passed away Saturday December 2, 2023. Dennis was born December 25, 1952 in Dayton, Ohio. Denny graduated from West Carrollton High School and Bowling Green State University. He was a 5 year National State Horseshoe Champion. He was retired from General Motors as the Committeeman. Dennis was preceded in death by his wife Bonnie Riffle, father Glenn L. Riffle and brother Steve Riffle. He is survived by his mother Marie Riffle, daughter Kimberly Kops (Ryan Harville), brother Doug (Autumn) Riffle, grandson Kyler Dennis Schneble-Kops, niece and nephews Alivia, Brandon and Dalton Riffle, Special Friends Jeff Smyth and Dave Pryor. Funeral services will be Friday December 22, 2023 at 1 p.m. at Sanner Funeral Home, 800 So. Alex Rd. West Carrollton, OH 45449. Burial will follow at Miami Valley Memory Gardens. Visitation will be Friday from 11 a.m.-1 p.m. 2 hours prior to services.



In lieu of flowers donations are asked for Hospice of Dayton



