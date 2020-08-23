RIFE, Robert Michael "Robbie" Robert Michael "Robbie" Rife, 31, of Springfield, passed away as the result of a motorcycle accident on August 20, 2020. He was born on March 15, 1989, in Springfield, the son of Mike and Teresa Sue (Allen) Rife. Robbie enjoyed spending time with his loving family and his many friends and truly enjoyed tree work. He had been employed at Thomas and Son Tree Service. He is survived by his loving parents, Mike and Sue Rife; two children, Jayden and Alexis; grandparents, Joyce Allen and Susan Rife; siblings, Nicole Wampler, Jordy Rife, Chasity (Justin) Miller, Allan Laur, Courtney Sparks and Shilyn Chiles; aunts and uncles, Lisa Paxson, Bobby (Amy) Elliott, Kimmy (Michael ) Graves, Steve (Cis) Elliott, Timmy Rife and Brenda Stockle; many nieces and nephews including special niece, Shayana Anderson; cousins, Chelby Lacey, Cayci Paxson, Savannah Elliott, Bobby Elliott III, Michael Graves, Alex Graves, Ronnie Rife, Virgil Rife, Koty Rife, Cody Sharp, Ashley Sharp and Dustyn Sharp; special friends, Jeff Turner, Josh Baldwin, JR Rike, Charlie Hall, Justin Thomason, Brian and Cristina Thomas and Ashley Paton, the mother of his children. He was preceded in death by a brother, Brad Adkins; uncle, Ronnie Rife; grandparents, Robert Allen, Norma Jean Elliott and Bernard Rife and cousins, Ciarra Paxson and Jeff Rife. Funeral services will be held at 1:30 PM Thursday, in the JONES-KENNEY-ZECHMAN FUNERAL HOME. Friends may visit with the family for one hour prior to the services. Burial will follow in Rose Hill Burial Park. Condolences may be shared at www.jkzfh.com.

