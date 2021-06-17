RIETVELD, Floyd Lewis



Floyd Lewis Rietveld, lived an incredible life full of many personal and professional accomplishments of which he was extremely proud. He passed away on Tuesday, June 15, 2021, at OhioHealth Mansfield Hospital, at the age of 94, exactly 5 months to the day after his dear wife of 72 years, Anne. After her passing, he chose to write his life story as he saw it. Here are his words:



"I was born in Celeryville, Ohio, on November 11, 1926, to Cornelius and Florence (Postema) Rietveld. I had an older brother and older sister.



I got my primary education in a one room schoolhouse. I dropped out of high school when I was 17 years old and



enlisted in the Navy during WWII. I later graduated from



Shelby Senior High School after the war was over. I furthered my education under the GI Bill at MSOE University in



Milwaukee, Wisconsin. I graduated from their Engineering College.



After discharge from the Navy, I worked as a fireman for the Pennsylvania Railroad. It was during this time that I met Anne Ardelle Barnhart while attending the Baptist church in Shelby. Later we were married on December 18, 1948, in the same Baptist church where we met.



Throughout my life I worked as an Engineer for Surface Combustion, Toledo and National Cash Register (NCR),



Dayton. My worked also included contracts in St. Louis. I was given many challenging assignments in my career such as helping to develop the first curved glass windshield for



automobiles.



I enjoyed performing meaningful projects. I always thought "outside the box" and was an inventor. My first invention was the hinge on Little Golden Books for children (still used to this day). I did this while I was in college. After I retired, I invented a "camera handle" to hold and steady small cameras.



Annie and I traveled and vacationed at many places- many of them historical sites. We also flew to London on the Concorde enroute to visit my family in Holland. We returned home on the QE2.



I love music and art. I was an art collector and also an artist. I have written several songs and recorded them on CDs. I played the organ as well. I am also a pilot and love to fly.



Annie would fly with me some of the time."



To add to Floyd's take on his life, he was genuine, kind, generous, and truly a joy to visit. His numerous associations



also included Washington Heights Baptist Church where he was an active member and Cedarville University.



Although Annie and Floyd had no children, Floyd is survived by many nieces and nephews, other relatives, and friends.



Family and friends are welcome on Friday, June 18, 2021, from 10-11 am at the Penwell Turner Funeral Home, 168 West Main Street, Shelby where funeral services will immediately follow at 11 am. Dr. Paul Dixon, former President of Cedarville



University and personal friend of Annie and Floyd, will



officiate the services and entombment will be in a private mausoleum at Oakland Cemetery in Shelby. Military honors will be conducted by the Richland County Joint Veterans



Burial Detail. Memorial contributions may be made to Cedarville University, give.cedarville.edu.



Appropriate ways to express sympathy for those unable to attend may be done by leaving an online condolence at



www.PenwellTurner.com or by leaving a comment on Floyd's obituary on the funeral home's Facebook page, Facebook.com/PenwellFuneral.

