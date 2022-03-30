RIESBECK, Bonnie Belle



Loving spouse and soul-mate of Bernard L. (Barney) Riesbeck II, passed on Monday, March 28, 2022. Bonnie was born in West Virginia to Arthur and Ruth Bonene in 1940. Bonnie is survived by seven amazing



children, Ruth Marie, Peggy, Greg, Abby, Teddy, Jules, and Anne; their spouses, soul-mates, and family which



include twelve beautiful grandchildren and four wonderful great-grandchildren. She also leaves behind several loving



nieces, nephews, and three siblings. A private Memorial



Celebration for family to be determined. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to Kiwanias Club of Middletown, PO Box 432, Middletown, Ohio 45042. Condolences may be sent to www.bakerstevensparramore.com.



