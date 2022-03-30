journal-news logo
X

Riesbeck, Bonnie

ajc.com

Obituaries
1 hour ago

RIESBECK, Bonnie Belle

Loving spouse and soul-mate of Bernard L. (Barney) Riesbeck II, passed on Monday, March 28, 2022. Bonnie was born in West Virginia to Arthur and Ruth Bonene in 1940. Bonnie is survived by seven amazing

children, Ruth Marie, Peggy, Greg, Abby, Teddy, Jules, and Anne; their spouses, soul-mates, and family which

include twelve beautiful grandchildren and four wonderful great-grandchildren. She also leaves behind several loving

nieces, nephews, and three siblings. A private Memorial

Celebration for family to be determined. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to Kiwanias Club of Middletown, PO Box 432, Middletown, Ohio 45042. Condolences may be sent to www.bakerstevensparramore.com.




Sign the guestbook at Legacy.com

View the obituary on Legacy.com

In Other News
1
Woods, Alice
2
EDWARDS, Thomas
3
MASSIE, Rose
4
McCOY, Carol
5
CARTWRIGHT, Marilyn
© 2022 Journal-News.
All Rights Reserved.
By using this website, you accept the terms of our
Visitor Agreement and Privacy Policy, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices.
Learn about Careers at Cox Enterprises.
Back to Top