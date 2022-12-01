RIEGLE, George D.



George D. Riegle, 88, of Greenville, Ohio, passed away on Monday, November 28, 2022, at the EverHeart Hospice Care Center in Greenville.



He was born in Darke County, Ohio, on July 27, 1934, to the late Glen and Grace (Hittle) Riegle.



In addition to his parents, George was preceded in death by his brother, William E. Riegle and his wife Betty, and his brother-in-law, Gene Cox.



George is survived by his wife, Janice (Eley) Riegle, whom he married on September 30, 1955; his daughters Cynthia Cottrell and Sherry K. Marten; his sister, Pat Cox; and numerous nieces, nephews, and friends.



George was a 1952 graduate of New Madison High School. After high school he went to trade school and became a journeyman electrician. Through the span of over 30 years, he worked for Chapel Electric and Tipp Electric. He was a member of the IBEW Local 82. George enjoyed going to numerous harness racing events. He and Janice spent many hours over 40 years getting together, playing cards, with three other couples and their families. George took pride in his property and could often be found caring for their yard.



A celebration of George's life will take place at 11:00 AM on Monday, December 5, 2022, at Tribute Funeral Homes, Greenville Campus, with Pastor Tony Price officiating. Burial will follow in Oak Grove Cemetery in Fort Jefferson.



Guests may visit with George's family on Sunday, December 4, 2022, from 5:00 PM until 7:00 PM, at the funeral home.

