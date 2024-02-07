Ridley, Shirley

Ridley (Love), Shirley A.



was born May 7, 1936 in Dayton, Ohio. Her parents were James & Usher Love. She attended Grammar School in Dayton, Ohio and later moved to Springfield, Ohio with her uncle and aunt, Theodore & Elizabeth Spears. Upon graduation from High School, she became employed at Wright Patterson Air Force Base. Later she moved to Dayton and after 30 years of service she retired from the base. She joined Phillips Temple Church at an early age, where she was very active. She was a Sunday School teacher for the youth class. Not long after moving to Dayton Ms. Love met the love of her life Mr. Laverne Ridley. They began their lives together and wed December 21, 1958 in Phillips Temple Church. After marrying she moved her membership to St. Luke Baptist Church with her husband Deacon Laverne Ridley under the pastorate of Rev. David Revere. After learning her husband was from the peach state Georgia, she often said, "she knew why she loved peaches so much!" They enjoyed their married life and traveled together attending many National Baptist Convention Associations. As a Deaconess she served faithfully, working with the young children as she reared her family. She was preceded in death by her parents and daughter Linda Ridley Brown. She leaves to cherish her memory husband Laverne Ridley, a son, Vernon Ridley of Dallas, Texas; a daughter Laurie R. Ridley of Dayton, Ohio; six grandchildren, Katrese, Kodiaz, Morris Jr., Krystal, Lakeisha, Alexander; 15 great-grandchildren, Brianah, Kamiah, Khamani, Kyndal, Makayla, Jamier, Kiajanae, Morris III, Tionne, Kihanna, Kaliyah, Jamison, Jamiela, Myles and Madalynn; a son-in-law, Morris Brown Sr.; a brother-in-law Willie L. Ridley; two nieces and a nephew of Detroit, Michigan; dear friend, Hazel Young. Visitation 10 AM. Service to follow 11AM, Wednesday, February 7, 2024 at St. Luke Missionary Baptist Church, 2262 N. Gettysburg Ave. Interment Dayton National Cemetery. HHRoberts.com



