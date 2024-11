Ridder, Samuel "Sam"



Samuel "Sam" Ridder, 84, of Springfield passed away on Monday, November 4, 2024. A Celebration of Samuel's life will be held from 1:00 to 4:00 PM on Saturday, November 9, 2024 at the Simon Kenton Inn. Arrangements have been entrusted to VERNON FUNERAL HOME, Urbana, Ohio



Sign the guestbook at Legacy.com