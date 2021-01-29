RIDDER, James E. "JR"



JR passed peacefully at home on January 19, 2021, at the age of 77. He was the son of Ed & Clara Ridder and was preceded in death by his parents and



3 brothers, Richard, Jerry, &



Roger. He is survived by his brother, John Ridder of St.



Paris, OH, and his sons, Ross Ridder of San Diego, CA and James Matthew Ridder of Springfield, OH, and 8 grandchildren. For many years, JR was well-known in the community as the owner of JR's Carpet & Vinyl in Fairborn, OH. Post-pandemic, the family will hold a celebration of his life.

