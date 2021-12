RICKMON, Donna



Donna Rickmon, 80, of Englewood, Ohio, passed away Tuesday, December 7, 2021. She was born in Dayton, Ohio, on June 21, 1941, a daughter of Robert Wooden and Treva



(Davis) Whitesell. Donna leaves to cherish her memory: children, Robert (Linda) Rickmon II, Roger (Sherri) Rickmon,



Rusty (Diana) Rickmon, and Treva Ward; 12 grandchildren and numerous great-grandchildren; brother, Harold Wooden; sisters, Kathy Walden and Earline Mount; sisters-in-law,



Brenda Wooden, Angela Rickmon, Mary Bailey, Patty Begley; sister-in-law, Judy Harmon; and a host of extended family and friends. She was preceded in death by her husband, Robert Rickmon; mother, Treva Whitesell; father, Robert Wooden; brother, Robert Wooden; and sister, Maxine Gibson. Visitation will be held from 12:00 p.m. until the time of service at 1:00 p.m. on Tuesday, December 14, 2021, at Wesleyan Evangelistic Church, 2104 Revere Ave., Dayton, Ohio 45420 . Arrangements entrusted to the care of KINLEY Funeral Home.