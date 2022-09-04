RICKETTS, Jack Thomas



Age 89, of Springfield, passed away at home, with his family by his side on Monday, August 29, 2022. He was born on November 1, 1932, in Springfield, the son of the late Walter and Dorothy (Myers) Ricketts. Jack served his country in the United States Army, fighting on the front line and also a driver in the Korean War. He began working at A & J Market in his early twenties and soon knew everyone in the Oakcrest neighborhood. Even in his later years, he was thrilled to meet again people from the old neighborhood who still remembered him giving them ice cream with a good report card. While he continued working at A & J Market into his forties, he began working at City of Springfield and eventually retired from the city after 26 years. He was an avid woodworker and was a craft show vendor who sold the numerous crafts that he made. Traveling was a priority for Jack and Sandy. They enjoyed their trip to Jamaica every February for 25 years, while also attending many cruises until his wife became ill. He attended the Bowlusville/New Beginnings United Methodist Church where he gained many friends. No matter where Jack went, he always knew someone and never met a stranger. Everyone who knew him adored him and his legacy of living life to its fullest will forever continue in the lives he touched. In addition to his parents, Jack is preceded in death by his beloved wife, Phyllis "Sandy" Ricketts; and siblings, Connie Chaffin, Sue Reames, Walter Leroy Ricketts and Peggy June Ricketts. He is survived by his loving children, Mike (Susan) Ricketts of Cincinnati, Mark (Vikki) Ricketts of Springfield and Dottie Finney of Springfield; sister, Barb DeWell of Springfield; grandchildren, Camela (Andy) Wirick, Mark Thomas (Rachel) Ricketts, Tyler Ricketts, and twin granddaughters, Lauren and Hannah Finney "his Princesses"; three step-grandchildren, Donald (Nicole) Cottrell, Brooklyn (Steve) Radlowski and Natalie (Lonnie) Walker; ten great-grandchildren; best buddy for over 65 years, Ron Bradley; and numerous nieces and nephews. Viewing will be held on Friday, September 9, 2022, from 5-7p.m. at Jackson Lytle & Lewis Life Celebration Center. Funeral service will be held on Saturday, September 10, 2022, at 11a.m. at New Beginnings United Methodist Church, 5065 Old Mechanicsburg Rd., Springfield, OH 45503 with Pastor Craig Grammer officiating. He will be laid to rest at Ferncliff Cemetery following the service. Memorial contributions may be made to the New Beginnings UMC or to Hospice of Dayton in honor of Jack. Condolences may be expressed to his family by visiting www.jacksonlytle.com.



