RICKETT, Jackie

1 hour ago

RICKETT, Jackie

Age 72, of Dayton, passed away November 25, 2021.

He is survived by his mom Marie; loving wife Francine; children George (Gretchen) Rickett, Rosie (Jasen) Gentis; grandchildren Ashley (Marshall) Collier, Michael Rickett (Glenna Coudell), Kaitlynn Simon, Destiny Simon, Landen Simon; great grandson Nicholas Rickett and also survived by other family members.

He is preceded in death by his dad Jack and brother Jerry.

Per the family's request, there will be no services at this time. In lieu of flowers memorial contributions may be made to The Pink Ribbon Girls in Jackie's memory. Online memories and condolences may be left for the family at


www.bakerhazelsnider.com


Funeral Home Information

Baker-Hazel & Snider Funeral Home

5555 Philadelphia Drive

Dayton, OH

45415

https://www.bakerhazelsnider.com

