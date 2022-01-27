RICKELS, Mildred







RICKELS (Barnes), Mildred Fawntella "Charlie"



Age 99, of Xenia passed away at her home on January 19, 2022. She was born and raised in Xenia, Ohio, and was a lifelong resident. Mildred graduated Xenia High School, Class of 1940, and attended Ohio Wesleyan University. She worked at National Cash Register (NCR) during World War II, and was an excellent homemaker after the war. She was a wonderful and loving Wife, Mother, Grandmother, Great-Grandmother, Mother-in-law, and Friend. Mildred was attentive, witty,



loving, and sharp through all her 99 years. She was preceded in death by her husband and high school sweetheart, William Lewis Rickels; parents, Hugh Wendell and Dorothy Elmira (Keiter) Barnes; her two sisters, Dorothy Louise Harner, and Georgetta McElree. Mildred leaves to cherish her memory five devoted and loving children: Kim L. Rickels and John; Ann B. Hunt; Kay R. Riojas and Joe; William H. Rickels and Joyce; and Tom L. Rickels and Donna. She will be greatly missed by all who loved her including her grandchildren: Robert D. Rickels and Rhonda, Michele Lopez, Billy Rickels and Sarah, Alex



Rickels and Audreyana, and Athena, Taylor and Cody Rickels. She had several great-grandchildren; Alicia and Alexis,



Charlotte and Addie, Olivia, Stella and Logan, and Everly. She was loved by all the family dogs. Family to receive friends 10:00AM to 11:00AM Monday, January 31, 2022, at the



TOBIAS FUNERAL HOME-Beavercreek Chapel; where service will be held 11:00AM. Interment to follow in the Woodlawn Cemetery in Xenia.