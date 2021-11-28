journal-news logo
RICKARD, Richard Aaron "Dick"

Richard Aaron "Dick" Rickard, age 87 of Vandalia passed away Thursday, November 25, 2021, at Kettering Medical Center. He was born in Cincinnati, Ohio, on June 26, 1934, the son of

Joseph and Stella (Thompson) Rickard. He was a very active member of St. Christopher Catholic Church where he served as an Usher and helped with distribution of Communion at Mass. Richard loved to play Bridge and played several times a week with many of his friends.

He is survived by his beloved wife of 54 years Charlotte (Uhl) Rickard; daughter Susan Rickard; grandsons Brandon Walker and Joshua Crawford; great grandson Cooper; sister-in-law Mary Rickard and several nieces and nephews.

He was preceded in death by his parents; brothers Joseph, James and Edward and a sister Mary Lou Hansman.

A Mass of Christian Burial will be held on Tuesday, November 30, 2021, at 11:00 am at St. Christopher Catholic Church, 435 E. National Road, Vandalia, with Father John Tonkin officiating. A gathering of family and friends will be on Tuesday from 10:00 am – 11:00 am at St. Christopher. Burial will follow in Forest Hills Memorial Gardens, Tipp City. In lieu of flowers

memorial contributions may be made in Richard's memory to your charity of choice. Condolences may be sent to the family at www.zerklefh.com.

