RICHTER, Jennifer

RICHTER (Horton),



Jennifer Sue "Jenny"



Jennifer "Jenny" Sue Richter (Horton) was a caring mother, grandmother, sister, daughter, and friend. She left this world far to o early on December 10, 2021, at age 64.



Born on August 16, 1957, to Sue and Lowell Horton. She was a graduate of Centerville High School, Class of 1975.



Her family meant more to her than anything else in the world and she was unendingly proud of her two children, Jim and Kaitlyn. She was the



central figure in their lives, making sure that both had every opportunity available to them. Anyone who knew them knew that she was a star in their eyes, and that's all that ever



mattered to her.



Jenny is preceded in death by her father Lowell Horton and stepfather Arnold Crouch. Survived by her son Jim (Paige), daughter Kaitlyn, grandchildren Jaron, Landen, Maggie, mother Sue Crouch, sister Pam (Dave) Rhodes and brother Gary (Lee) Horton, nephews and nieces, Dan Rhodes, Matt Horton and Becca (CJ) Rizzo.



Per Jenny's wishes, there will be no memorial service. A private family gathering honoring her life will be held early 2022. Donations can be made to Hospice of Cincinnati, 4360 Cooper Road, Cincinnati, OH. 45424, or online at



hospiceofcincinnati.org