RICHEY, Patty Jo



Age 88 of Dayton, passed away January 29, 2023. Patty was preceded in death by her parents Paul and Louise (Turk) Hussey. Also preceding her in death, her loving husband of 50 years, David L. Richey, son Christopher, daughter Jane Shaw, son-in-law Harold "Cracker" Shaw, daughter-in-law Kim Richey, and sister Paula Booher. Patty is survived by her children, Tim (Kim), Terry (Tami), Teresa (Barry Fulcomer), James (Michelle), Julie (James) Rohrer, Tom (Pilar), Joe (Cheri), John, Michael (Amy), Robert (Andrea), David (Beth), Patrick (Jolie), 31 grandchildren, and 12 great-grandchildren. Patty was a member of Corpus Christi Parish and worked at the church credit union. Visitation will be held on Thursday, February 2, 2023, from 5pm until 8pm at Newcomer Centerville Chapel, 820 Miamisburg-Centerville Rd. Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated on Friday, February 3, 2023, at 10am at Corpus Christi Catholic Church, 527 Forest Ave., Dayton, 45405. Burial will take place at a later date. Please consider a donation to Food For The Journey Project.org in Patty's memory. Please visit www.NewcomerDayton.com to leave a special message for her family.

