RICHARDSON, SUZANNE

RICHARDSON (Jones), Suzanne



Suzanne (Jones) Richardson was born April 15, 1947, in



Barberton, OH, to the late Kenneth (Bus) and Mary (Mick) Jones. She passed away peacefully and beautifully surrounded by close family at home on the evening of December 5, 2020. She was faithful, funny, artistic and kind. She was known for sharing her recipes and her artistic creations, especially her handmade holiday, birthday and thank you cards. She enjoyed travelling all over the world with family and friends, including to US National Parks, Mexico, Costa Rica, Ireland, France, Belgium and many other destinations. She was a beloved wife, mother, aunt, grandmother, cousin, boss and friend. Suzanne is survived by her Barberton High School sweetheart and loving husband of 51 years, Jerry Richardson; her son, Brian and daughter-in-law Kathleen Finn of Chicago, her daughter, Christie Linard and son-in-law, Greg of Dayton; beloved granddaughter, Addison Linard; and a very special sister-in-law, Laura Smith of Barberton, OH; her brother-in-law, Jim Smith; her brother, Ken Jones of Canal Fulton. A Mass of the Resurrection will be 10am Thursday, December 10, 2020, at St. Mary of the Assumption Catholic Church 9579 Yankee Rd. Springboro, OH, with Fr. James Manning celebrant. Burial will be in Woodland Cemetery. Visitation will be Wednesday from 5-8pm at Anderson Funeral Home 40 N. Main St. Springboro, OH.



