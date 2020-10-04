RICHARDSON, Sammy

RICHARDSON, Jr., Sammy Age 81, of Dayton, Ohio, passed away on Sunday, September 27, 2020. Funeral service will be held at 11:00 am, Tuesday, October 6, 2020, at Thomas Funeral Home, 4520 Salem Ave., Trotwood, Ohio 45416, with Rev. Robert Jackson officiating. The family will receive friends one hour prior to service. Final Disposition: Cremation. Online condolences may be sent to the family at www.thomasfunerals.com

