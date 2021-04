Sammie Richardson, Jr.



4/7/1939 - 9/27/2020



Happy 82nd birthday



in Heaven Daddy!



As we try to adjust in our hearts and lifestyles



celebrating your birthdays and all the other holidays, without you. We want to let you know how much we still LOVE AND HONOR you.



Now that you have gained your wings, enjoy your



special day our KING.



LOVE ALWAYS YOUR FAMILY,



SUE, VERONICA, LESLIE, NATALIE,



SAMMY III, AND GRANDKIDS