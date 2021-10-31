RICHARDSON, Rick



Rick "Hippy" Richardson, age 64 of Hamilton, passed away on Monday, October 18, 2021. Rick was born in Hamilton, Ohio, on March 17, 1957, to the late Jimmy Earl and Lucy Bell (Smith) Richardson. Rick worked for General Motors and went on to train as a truck driver. He had a passion for driving, both professionally and his motorcycle. He also



enjoyed cooking, gardening, boating, fishing, and football. Rick will be remembered for living life to the fullest and



loving his family with all of his heart. Rick will be dearly missed by his partner, Lisa Donelson; his daughter, Sarah



(Clinton) Kelch, as well as his stepsons, Todd Schroeder and Jordan Donelson; his grandchildren, Shyann Kelch, Wayne Kelch, Zoey Easteon, Carter Donelson, Kenzi Donelson, Jayce Donelson, and Ryder Donelson; his brothers, Jim (Marilyn)



Richardson and Tony (Dotty) Richardson; his nieces and nephews, Jimmy, Cricket, Jaime and Jake; as well as many extended family members and friends. Rick was preceded in death by his parents and his brother, Sonny Richardson.



Visitation will be held on Saturday, November 6, 2021, from 10:00 AM until the time of his Memorial Service at 12:00 NOON at Brown Dawson Flick Funeral Home, 1350 Millville Ave., Hamilton, Ohio. Burial will follow at Rose Hill Burial Park. www.browndawsonflick.com.

