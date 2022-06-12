RICHARDSON,



Rhonda Pollard



Rhonda Pollard Richardson, age 69 of Dayton, received her wings on June 8, 2022. Funeral service will be held on Thurs., June 16, 2022, 12:00 pm at Bold Believers Church of Christ, 1306 Salem Ave, Dayton OH 45406, Rev. Clevon Mathews, officiating. The family will



receive relatives and friends Thursday at the church beginning at 11:00 am. FACIAL MASK IS REQUIRED. Interment:



Dayton National Cemetery. For full obituary, visit



https://www.loritts-neilson.com. Arrangements entrusted to the LORITTS-NEILSON FUNERAL HOME, INC. 3924 W. 3rd St., Dayton, Ohio.

