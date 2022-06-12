RICHARDSON,
Rhonda Pollard
Rhonda Pollard Richardson, age 69 of Dayton, received her wings on June 8, 2022. Funeral service will be held on Thurs., June 16, 2022, 12:00 pm at Bold Believers Church of Christ, 1306 Salem Ave, Dayton OH 45406, Rev. Clevon Mathews, officiating. The family will
receive relatives and friends Thursday at the church beginning at 11:00 am. FACIAL MASK IS REQUIRED. Interment:
Dayton National Cemetery. For full obituary, visit
https://www.loritts-neilson.com. Arrangements entrusted to the LORITTS-NEILSON FUNERAL HOME, INC. 3924 W. 3rd St., Dayton, Ohio.
Funeral Home Information
Loritts-Neilson Funeral Home Inc
3924 W 3Rd St
Dayton, OH
45417
https://www.loritts-neilson.com/?utm_campaign=legacytraffic&utm_source=legacy&utm_medium=referral